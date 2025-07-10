Google unveils open-source AI innovations to strengthen Indian agriculture, reflect culture

Google has unveiled a new open-source AI innovations and initiatives, aimed at strengthening India's agriculture sector and making AI models more sensitive to the country's linguistic and cultural diversity.

ANI
Published10 Jul 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Google unveils open-source AI innovations to strengthen Indian agriculture, reflect culture
Google unveils open-source AI innovations to strengthen Indian agriculture, reflect culture

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Google has unveiled a new open-source AI innovations and initiatives, aimed at strengthening India's agriculture sector and making AI models more sensitive to the country's linguistic and cultural diversity.

As per a statement on Thursday, the company launched the Agricultural Monitoring and Event Detection (AMED) API that it said provides information on crops and field activity across India, empowering the ecosystem to build targeted solutions that support agricultural productivity and resilience.

You may be interested in

AI Innovation Lab :101 Real World Industry Projects in AI, ML, DS & DL: A Comprehensive Guide from Beginners to Researchers for Future Tech Leaders

AI Innovation Lab :101 Real World Industry Projects in AI, ML, DS & DL: A Comprehensive Guide from Beginners to Researchers for Future Tech Leaders

  • CheckAI Innovation Lab :101 Real World Industry Projects in AI
  • CheckML
  • CheckDS & DL: A Comprehensive Guide from Beginners to Researchers for Future Tech Leaders
Amazon

₹150

Get This

AI & Innovation: How to Transform Your Business and Outpace the Competition with Generative AI

AI & Innovation: How to Transform Your Business and Outpace the Competition with Generative AI

  • CheckAI & Innovation: How to Transform Your Business and Outpace the Competition with Generative AI
Amazon

₹469

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

Generative AI Essentials: Unlocking creativity and innovation with generative AI (English Edition)

Generative AI Essentials: Unlocking creativity and innovation with generative AI (English Edition)

  • CheckGenerative AI Essentials: Unlocking creativity and innovation with generative AI (English Edition)
Amazon

₹854

₹899

Get This

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

  • CheckBloomberg
Amazon

Get This

AI Accessories Innovations Sonic Backpack for Boys & Girls Bookbag with Adjustable Shoulder Straps & Padded Back, 16 Inches, Getaway Solids, L

AI Accessories Innovations Sonic Backpack for Boys & Girls Bookbag with Adjustable Shoulder Straps & Padded Back, 16 Inches, Getaway Solids, L

  • CheckAI Accessories Innovations Sonic Backpack for Boys & Girls Bookbag with Adjustable Shoulder Straps & Padded Back
  • Check16 Inches
  • CheckGetaway Solids
Amazon

₹8538.1

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

AI ACCESSORY INNOVATIONS Mermaze Mermaidz Mermazing Backpack School Travel Backpack For Kids 2 Piece Set With Detachable Lunch Box

AI ACCESSORY INNOVATIONS Mermaze Mermaidz Mermazing Backpack School Travel Backpack For Kids 2 Piece Set With Detachable Lunch Box

  • CheckAI ACCESSORY INNOVATIONS Mermaze Mermaidz Mermazing Backpack School Travel Backpack For Kids 2 Piece Set With Detachable Lunch Box
Amazon

₹7602

₹8676

Get This

Discount

10% OFF

AI Driven Healthcare: Innovations, Challenges and Future Prospects

AI Driven Healthcare: Innovations, Challenges and Future Prospects

  • CheckAI Driven Healthcare: Innovations
  • CheckChallenges and Future Prospects
Amazon

₹297

₹330

Get This

The Innovation Show

The Innovation Show

  • CheckThe Innovation Show
Amazon

Get This

Discount

85% OFF

OKNO Airbuds XY-16, AI ENC ANC Active Noise Cancellation (~36dB) in Ear Earbuds, Upto 100H Playtime, 4 Mics Calling, Deep Bass, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones Type C Fast Charger, IPX5 Bluetooth

OKNO Airbuds XY-16, AI ENC ANC Active Noise Cancellation (~36dB) in Ear Earbuds, Upto 100H Playtime, 4 Mics Calling, Deep Bass, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones Type C Fast Charger, IPX5 Bluetooth

  • CheckOKNO Airbuds XY-16
  • CheckAI ENC ANC Active Noise Cancellation (~36dB) in Ear Earbuds
  • CheckUpto 100H Playtime
Amazon

₹899

₹5999

Get This

AI ACCESSORY INNOVATIONS Blippi accessories, Black, Small

AI ACCESSORY INNOVATIONS Blippi accessories, Black, Small

  • CheckAI ACCESSORY INNOVATIONS Blippi accessories
  • CheckBlack
  • CheckSmall
Amazon

₹6636.39

Get This

Researchers at Google DeepMind have also collaborated with IIT-Kharagpur to build localised datasets on India's rich cultural tapestry as part of Google's Amplify Initiative, aiming to help equip global Large Language Models with better linguistic and cultural context.

Speaking at a roundtable in Ananta, Google's newest office, Manish Gupta, Senior Director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind said: "At Google, along with charting new frontiers in foundational AI, which forms the backbone of many of our launches in the Gemini era, we have continued advancing fundamental research that addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity."

"We've been inspired by the solutions India's innovators have unlocked with these capabilities, demonstrating AI to be a powerful catalyst for multiplier impact and unprecedented effectiveness. We remain committed to growing this momentum and enabling the benefits of helpful and inclusive AI to reach everyone across India," added Gupta.

Aimed at making agricultural practices more data-driven and efficient, and solutions for India's agri sector more effective, AMED API, developed by Google Deepmind and Google Partnerships Innovation team, builds upon Google's ALU API, and now leverages crop labels, raw satellite imagery and machine learning to assist crop monitoring and detection of agricultural events on fields across the country.

The API details the type of crop on individual fields across India, as well as each field's size and corresponding sowing and harvesting dates. The API even provides historical information about the agricultural activity in each field for the last three years.

These insights can help the ecosystem build the next generation of AI-enabled solutions that significantly strengthen agricultural management on farms, contributing to addressing the specific needs of each crop, including the right soil and water conditions, growing habits, and climatic need, as well as predicting harvest volume.

Alok Talekar, Lead, Agriculture and Sustainability Research Lead, Google DeepMind, said: "Our commitment to the sustainable growth of India's agricultural sector deepens with every innovation. With AI research - and especially with AMED building on the foundation of ALU - we're working on accelerating crucial shifts, transforming broad insights to granular, real-time data, so that increasingly impactful solutions not only translate into benefit for India's farmers, but also bolster the nation against rising climate risks." (ANI)

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle unveils open-source AI innovations to strengthen Indian agriculture, reflect culture
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.