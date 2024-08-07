Google updates Pixel devices with August 2024 security patch: List of eligible smartphones
Google has released the August 2024 security update for Pixel smartphones, addressing critical vulnerabilities and performance issues, including screen flickering and boot loops.
California-based Google has begun distributing the August 2024 security update for its Pixel smartphones, addressing critical vulnerabilities and enhancing overall system stability. The new Android 14 security patch, released on Tuesday, focuses on rectifying a range of security issues with severity levels from high to critical. This update aims to improve device performance by fixing bugs related to screen flickering and persistent boot loops, which had affected some users.