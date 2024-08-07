California-based Google has begun distributing the August 2024 security update for its Pixel smartphones, addressing critical vulnerabilities and enhancing overall system stability. The new Android 14 security patch, released on Tuesday, focuses on rectifying a range of security issues with severity levels from high to critical. This update aims to improve device performance by fixing bugs related to screen flickering and persistent boot loops, which had affected some users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Pixel Update bulletin for August, the security patch includes fixes for 11 vulnerabilities as of the August 1 release and an additional 35 issues addressed in the August 5 update. Notably, this patch resolves problems that could allow unauthorized privilege escalation without requiring extra execution rights. It also addresses a screen flickering issue occurring under certain conditions and a boot loop problem encountered following a factory reset. Enhancements to the user interface are also part of the update, particularly improving the experience when switching between users with and without a lock screen.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The August Security Patch is available for download as an over-the-air (OTA) update on Pixel devices, and users can also access it via factory and OTA images on the Android website. This update follows the recent release of the August 2024 security patch for Google’s smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rollout of the August Security Patch covers a broad range of Pixel devices, from the latest Pixel 8 series to older models. The devices receiving this update include the Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 5a.

In the meantime, the tech giant is rumored to be on the verge of revolutionizing virtual assistants with its advanced AI chatbot, Gemini. This pioneering technology is expected to debut on earbuds and headphones, allowing users to interact with cutting-edge AI without relying on a smartphone.

A recent report from 9to5Google reveals that Google has been discreetly developing the integration of Gemini with certain earbuds, enabling users to access the AI’s extensive features without needing their phone. This revelation came to light through an examination of code snippets found in the latest update of the Google app, which uncovered details about this new capability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}