Google Voice can now alert users about suspected spam calls: Details 31 Dec 2022
- Google Voice is a service available to Google Account customers in the US and Google Workspace customers in Canada.
Google has rolled out a new feature to Google Voice. The tech giant has added a warning feature to it which will alert users about the incoming spam calls. This will help users avoid unwanted calls and help them not fall victim to potentially harmful scams. Google will use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify spam callers.