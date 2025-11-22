Google VP explains viral AI trend: Here's how to convert your LinkedIn into an infographic using NotebookLM

Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google working across Google Labs and the Gemini app, has sparked a fresh online trend after sharing an infographic of his own LinkedIn profile on X on Friday. The post highlighted a fast-growing wave of users turning their professional profiles into stylised visuals through NotebookLM’s new Infographics feature.

Woodward’s post triggers surge in interest In his post, Woodward described the tool as producing “crazy good” results and noted that a viral pattern was emerging as more people experimented with converting their LinkedIn resumes into clean, shareable graphics. He also shared the simple instructions he used to generate his own version.

How the infographic feature works According to Woodward, users only need to download their LinkedIn profile as a PDF, upload it to NotebookLM on the web, open the Infographic editor and add any desired custom touches before generating the final image. The streamlined flow is designed for one-shot output with little manual adjustment.

Powered by Nano Banana Pro Woodward credited the new capability to Google’s recently released Nano Banana Pro, an image creation and editing model built on Gemini 3 Pro. The model underpins NotebookLM’s ability to turn structured documents into polished visual summaries with minimal user input.

Growing buzz online The executive’s post has already attracted significant attention, with many users attempting to recreate similar infographics. The feature is expected to spread quickly as more professionals look for fresh ways to present their experience in a compact, visually appealing format.

What is Nano Banana Pro? Nano Banana Pro is Google’s latest image generation model, built on the Gemini 3 Pro system. You simply describe what you want and it produces the picture for you. It can also make targeted edits to images you already have. According to Google, it is more intelligent, more precise and more creative than previous Nano Banana models.

An infographic on Gemini Nano Banana Pro, created using Google's own latest AI model.

How does Nano Banana Pro work? Nano Banana Pro is powered by Gemini 3 Pro, which allows it to interpret instructions with greater clarity. It can also draw on real information from Google Search. For instance, if you ask for an image showing the current weather or a scene based on a recent sports update, it can generate it accurately.

