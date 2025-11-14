Google VP Josh Wood says major Gemini update has shipped: 3 AI prompts to benefit students

Tech giant Google has announced its biggest update yet for Gemini Live, claiming to bring more natural speech, faster responses and playful accents to its AI voice experience on Android and iOS. The update was confirmed by Josh Wood, Vice President at Google responsible for Google Labs and the Gemini app, who highlighted improvements in expressiveness, speed and learning support.

In a post on X, Wood stated that the upgrade makes Gemini Live more intelligent and adaptive, adding that the system can now respond more quickly when asked. He also shared early examples of how users are adopting the new features, including quick study sessions, language learning support and fun conversational accents.

Google expanded on these enhancements in a detailed blog post, noting that conversations rely not only on words but also on tone, rhythm and vocal nuance. The company said the latest model updates aim to make interactions with Gemini Live feel more natural and intuitive.

Five ways the new Gemini Live improves conversations 1. Tailored learning on the move Students can now use Gemini Live to simplify complex topics while travelling between classes. By adjusting the speech speed, users can move from detailed explanations to rapid summaries, making revision sessions more flexible. Google said the feature also supports accessibility by letting users match the pace of speech to their comfort level.

2. Immersive language practice The update helps learners go beyond vocabulary drills. Users can request quizzes in Korean, practise everyday Spanish greetings or simulate real conversational scenarios. Google said this creates a low-pressure environment that builds confidence before speaking with native speakers in real-world situations.

3. Rehearsing important moments Gemini Live can now act as a practice partner for job interviews, presentations or sensitive discussions. By responding in a realistic and adaptive manner, the system aims to help users strengthen communication skills and prepare for challenging situations.

AI-generated graphic of Gemini

4. More engaging storytelling The model can bring characters and historical figures to life through expressive narration. Google said users can request stories told from the viewpoint of figures such as Julius Caesar, complete with fitting accents and dramatic flair. This is designed to make both learning and entertainment more immersive.