Google vs Indian startups row: its global implications
Summary
- Google has dashed off notices to startups suspending their apps from Play Store, sending these firms into a tizzy. As they look to the Supreme Court and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a possible resolution, Mint asks: could this row have a wider impact?
Why did Google make such a move?
The fundamental reason for Google suspending Indian apps was the non-payment of its Play Store “service fee"—a charge that Google levies on apps that earn through subscriptions. At the moment, this fee ranges from 11% to 30%. Startups, including Bharat Matrimony and Shaadi.com, have refused to pay up. Since Indian startups also failed to win an injunction against this fee in an appeal against Google at the Supreme Court, the American tech major has decided to suspend over 10 Indian apps with over 100 million cumulative downloads. At the same time, it has restored the apps that paid the fee.