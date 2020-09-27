Google will be hard habit to break

Less clear is how it might affect Google’s top line. The deal with Apple gives it easy access to an installed base of more than 1.5 billion users accustomed to paying up for premium products. But many of those would likely be using Google anyway. The company’s Chrome web browser is used on two-thirds of the world’s computers, smartphones and tablets, and Google has long handled more than 90% of web search activity across all device types, according to StatCounter.