Home >Technology >News >Google will lift post-election political ad ban on 10 December
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S.

Google will lift post-election political ad ban on 10 December

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Reuters

NEW YORK: Alphabet Inc's Google will lift its temporary ban on election-related advertisements on Dec. 10, it said on Wednesday.

Google's pause of election ads, which came into effect after polls closed in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, was one of its measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site.

It was part of its 'sensitive events' policy, which seeks to prohibit content that potentially capitalizes on or lacks reasonable sensitivity towards events like public health emergencies or natural disasters.

The company said in an email to advertisers seen by Reuters that "we no longer consider the post-election period to be a sensitive event."

Major online platforms have been under pressure to police misinformation in political ads. Facebook Inc said in November that its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month.

Twitter Inc banned political ads last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

