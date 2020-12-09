Google will lift post-election political ad ban on 10 December

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It was part of its 'sensitive events' policy, which seeks to prohibit content that potentially capitalizes on or lacks reasonable sensitivity towards events like public health emergencies or natural disasters.
The company said in an email to advertisers seen by Reuters that "we no longer consider the post-election period to be a sensitive event."
Major online platforms have been under pressure to police misinformation in political ads. Facebook Inc said in November that its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month.
Twitter Inc banned political ads last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.