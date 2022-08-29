Google will now allow developers to build apps that work across devices

Google will now allow developers to build apps that work across devices2 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Technology giant Google is making it easier for developers to create apps that work across Android and non-Android devices. It has announced a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to build rich multi-device experiences with a simple and intuitive set of APIs.
The cross device software is available with a developer preview for Android phones and tablets. It is compatible till the Android 8 version. The software will arrive later for Android surfaces and non-Android operating systems.
According to Google, the cross-device SDK software will allow developers to do different things with their apps. First, such apps will be able to discover nearby devices. Second, they will be able to establish secure connections between devices. Google says that the SDK software uses WiFi, Bluetooth and ultra-wideband to deliver multi-device connectivity.
“The Cross device SDK provides a software abstraction layer that handles all aspects of cross-device connectivity, leveraging wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra-wide band," Google’s post reads.
Listing multiple use cases of apps that work across devices, Google says that the app will enable users in
- Discovering and authorizing communication with nearby devices.
- Sharing an app’s current state with the same app on another device.
- Starting the app on a secondary device without having to keep the app running in background.
- Establishing secure connections for devices to communicate with each other.
- Enabling task handoff where the user starts a task on one device, and can easily continue on another device.
"This SDK allows you to focus on what matters most -- building delightful user experiences and connecting these experiences across a variety of form factors and platforms," said Google. "In addition, apps will not have to declare or request runtime permissions for connectivity protocols, and the user can allow apps to connect to only the device they selected," it further adds.
