Google will now tell users when Search results are unreliable

The move seems to be an effort to tackle rapid spread of misinformation through its platform. Google, like Facebook and other tech platforms, has been accused of spreading misinformation online in various countries. The company had started providing similar notices for search terms that may not have relevant results on the Internet last year. It has also created an “About This Result" panel, which gives users more information about the results users see. “With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most useful for you," the company said in its post.