Google will soon decipher your doctor’s prescription for you

Technology giant Google recently organised its Google for India event where the company made new announcements in the field of AI and more. At the event, Google also announced that it is working on ways to identify and decipher hand written prescriptions by doctors.
“We’ve started working on the complex process of identifying what’s written on medical prescriptions by building an assistive model to digitise it, using AI, for medical healthcare professionals," the company said in a statement.
The feature is currently a research prototype and is not ready for the public yet. Demonstrated by a Google executive during the event, once rolled out, the will allow users to either take pictures of the prescription or upload it from their photo library. The image will then be processed and point out the medicines mentioned in the prescription.
“This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology," the company said in a statement.
At the event, Google has announced that it is also planning to introduce a Multisearch feature for Search. It will allow the users to take pictures or screenshots and put text to their query for easy searching. Google announced that the feature will be available in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi and more. The company also announced a new feature related to search at the Google for India event in New Delhi. Now, users will be able to look for specific moments within a YouTube video and it is currently being tested with the beta version.