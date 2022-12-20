Google will soon decipher your doctor’s prescription for you

At the event, Google has announced that it is also planning to introduce a Multisearch feature for Search. It will allow the users to take pictures or screenshots and put text to their query for easy searching. Google announced that the feature will be available in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi and more. The company also announced a new feature related to search at the Google for India event in New Delhi. Now, users will be able to look for specific moments within a YouTube video and it is currently being tested with the beta version.