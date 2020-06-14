Google working on new Amazon Fire TV stick rival: Report

Google has Chromecast to counter Amazon Fire TV Stick but the device is now facing much more competition from Amazon and other brands like Apple to provide a more streamlined viewing experience. It seems the company has an ace under its sleeve. A new device codenamed ‘Sabrina’ has been leaked multiple times.

A recent leak in the firmware, spotted by XDA Developers has provided more information about the casting device. The gadget is expected to provide a complete Android TV experience along with a new remote to access the interface. Earlier versions of the Chromecast did not provide a remote and the user had to completely rely on their smartphones to move through the Chromecast interface.

A recent leak in the firmware, spotted by XDA Developers has provided more information about the casting device. The gadget is expected to provide a complete Android TV experience along with a new remote to access the interface. Earlier versions of the Chromecast did not provide a remote and the user had to completely rely on their smartphones to move through the Chromecast interface.

The latest leaks suggest that the firmware shows support for 4K streaming at 60fps and support for HDR and Dolby Vision. The casting device will be powered by an Amlogic S905X2 chipset which will be paired with 2GB of RAM.

Earlier leaks by XDA Developers, managed to get their hands on a marketing video of the device which not only showed the product but also the user interface and remote. The product will be available in an oval shape, a departure from Google’s previous Chromecasts. The remote will feature a set of navigation key and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

The interface will also allow users to connect the device to Nest devices in order to provide access to cameras around the house. The leak also hints at a new ‘Low Latency Mode" that will come handy while streaming games on the screen.

The launch of the new streaming device is expected to happen alongside Google's Pixel 4A, a mid-range smartphone that will be going against Apple's iPhone SE 2020.

