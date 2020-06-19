Google working on new Pinterest-like application to collect and share ideas

Google is planning to launch a new competitor to Pinterest. The app is called Keen and just like the idea behind Pinterest, it is developed to collect and share ideas which also includes links and resources.

Google will be developing this app for Android and even the Web. The user will be able to choose any topic they want and start collecting ideas for the same.

"On Keen, you say what you want to spend more time on, and then curate content from the web and people you trust to help make that happen," said CJ Adams, Co-founder, Keen.

The application is being developed as a part of Area 120, Google's workshop for experimental projects. People make a "keen," which can be about any topic, whether it's baking delicious bread at home, getting into birding or researching typography.

"Keen lets you curate the content you love, share your collection with others and find new content based on what you have saved," Adams said in a statement on Thursday.

The users can continue to add links, photos and other resources. They can even invite friends to collaborate and follow "Keens" they find interesting.

According to the statement, the team behind the application has worked in collaboration with another team at Google called People and AI Research (PAIR) which is dedicated to human-centered machine learning systems.

‘Keens' can be created for yourself or even for other people. They can be either made private or public, so you control what is shared and who can contribute.

"For every keen you create, we use Google Search and the latest in machine learning to remain on the lookout for helpful content related to your interests," informed Adams.

The user can store “gems" or links that they find useful in the topic page they create. People can also follow keens that others have created, discovering thousands of hand-curated lists from the community and getting alerts when new things are added.

"Keen isn't intended to be a place to spend endless hours browsing. Instead, it's a home for your interests: a place to grow them, share them with loved ones," said Google.

