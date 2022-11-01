Google Workspace Individual account storage increased to 1TB: Details

Google has increased individual account storage to 1TB. In a blog post, the company announced that soon every Google Workspace Individual account will come with 1 TB of secure cloud storage. You don’t have to lift a finger to get the upgraded storage, Google writes in the blog post. Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as Google rolls it out.
Google Drive allows users to store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images. It also enables them to easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them. Additionally, Google Drive comes with built-in protections against malware, spam and ransomware to protect docs and files from internet malware.
Another feature introduced by Google to the Workspace account is the ability to add mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails, so each recipient receives a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them. Google multi-send emails by default also include an unsubscribe link so recipients can opt out of future messages.
The company has also expanded Google Workspace Individual account to more number of new countries and regions. List of new countries include Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.
Meanwhile, Google has announced that it will soon run Meet on multiple platforms including Zoom, later this year in 2022. Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices will both be able to join Google Meet meetings, either directly from the calendar of a Zoom Room or Google Meet device or by entering a meeting code, the technology giant said in a blogpost.