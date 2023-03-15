Google-backed Anthropic launches ChatGPT rival chatbot Claude2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Artificial Intelligence startup has launched its own chatbot Claude in a bid to give competition to OpenAI's ChatGPT
In a bid to challenge OpenAI's authority over the artificial intelligence space, Google-backed Anthropic has released its AI Chatbot Claude. Anthopic is co-founded by ex-Open AI employees Dario and Daniela Amodei and it recently received $400 million in funding from Google.
