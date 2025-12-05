Google’s A to Z list places Gemini at #2 in India’s 2025 searches, with Nano Banana, DeepSeek and ChatGPT trending

In 2025, India’s search trends show that technology and artificial intelligence (AI) captured the imagination of millions. From advanced AI tools to creative experiments, Google Search data highlights how Indians explored, learned, and stayed informed online. The year was not only about entertainment and sports but also about digital innovation and how technology became part of everyday life.

Gemini leads the AI wave in 2025 The standout technology story of the year was Google Gemini. It became the #2 top overall search in India, signalling a widespread interest in AI. People explored the full Gemini ecosystem along with related platforms such as DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, and Flow. These tools were used to learn new skills, solve problems, and create content, showing that AI is no longer limited to experts, it is now part of daily life for many.

Nano Banana sparks creativity The Nano Banana trend, powered by Gemini 2.5, became a social media phenomenon. Users experimented with AI prompts to create unique images, 3D models, and even Gemini-inspired fashion visuals. From “Gemini saree trend prompts” to new digital photo ideas, Nano Banana demonstrated how technology can inspire creativity, turning AI from a tool into a canvas for imagination.

AI in daily life Beyond creativity, AI played a practical role in everyday life. Searches like “Earthquake near me” and “Air Quality near me” ranked among the top “Near Me” queries, helping people get real-time information in moments of uncertainty. Similarly, new AI tools like X’s Grok trended as users explored innovative ways to learn and interact with technology.

A to Z of India’s tech and AI trends G for Google Gemini – #2 Top Overall Search; became an everyday AI companion.

N for Nano Banana – AI image trend inspiring social media creativity.

X for X’s Grok – Trending AI tool showing curiosity for innovation.

E for Earthquake near me – Top utility search reflecting AI’s practical role.



AI did not just assist with learning or work, it also connected with India’s culture this year. Trends like Haldi (turmeric water) went viral online, showing how traditional ideas can gain new life through digital platforms. Similarly, Gemini-powered creativity allowed people to visualise festivals, clothing, and art in innovative ways, blending heritage with technology.

