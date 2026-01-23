Google's AI Mode can now dig through your Photos and Gmail to give more personalized answers

Google has announced that it is bringing Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Google Search, just days after it launched the feature inside the Gemini app. The tech giant says that Personal Intelligence in AI Mode will be able to tap into the personal context of the user and unlock insights to give more helpful search results.

In practice, this means that AI Mode can now connect to Gmail and Google Photos while searching for a query to give personalized responses.

Google gave an example of how AI Mode can help find new recommendations while shopping, based on the shopping history.

Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, in a blogpost wrote, “I was looking for a new pair of sneakers, and AI Mode noticed a brand I’d just bought and suggested a new style I hadn’t seen yet. The recommendation was spot on — I bought them instantly!”

In another example, the company explained how AI Mode can help plan a travel itinerary by referencing travel bookings in Gmail and travel memories in Google Photos to give personalized recommendations for each person.

“Say you’re looking for things to do and places to eat that the whole family would enjoy ahead of your upcoming getaway. With Personal Intelligence, AI Mode can reference your hotel booking in Gmail and travel memories in Google Photos, to suggest an itinerary with something for everyone,” Google explained.

“You’ll see tailored recommendations like an interactive museum perfect for the kids or an old-timey ice cream parlor, because it recalls the many ice-cream selfies captured in your pictures. It’s not just a generic list of restaurants and activities; it’s a personalized starting point for your next great weekend,” the company added.

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode: What you need to know The good news is Personal Intelligence is an opt-in feature, meaning users will have to connect Gmail and Google Photos to Search if they want AI Mode to give these personalized responses.

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode is rolling out via Search Labs to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US. The feature is only available for personal Google accounts and not for Workspace business, enterprise or education users.