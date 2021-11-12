With MICLe, the researchers used multiple images of a patient, which did not have clearly labelled data points. The first layer of the algorithm used an available repository of images with labelled data, ImageNet in this case, to give the algorithms an initial round of training. Azizi said that her team then applied a second layer of images, this time without labelled data, to make the algorithm create image pairs. This enabled the neural network to learn multiple representations of a single image, something that is critical in medical research.

