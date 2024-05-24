Google's AI-powered search tells users to eat rocks, add glue on pizza. Netizens say ‘take this offline’
Google rolls out AI overview feature to all users, facing criticism for suggesting users add glue to pizza and eat rocks based on outdated information. Users also receive incorrect information about Muslim presidents of the United States.
Google had announced at the I/O 2024 event that it is rolling out the AI overview feature to all users, the feature had hitherto been optional as part of company's generative search experience. However, now users on social media have pointed out a number of critical issues with the feature including suggesting users to add glue to pizza and even eat rocks.