Google’s AI-powered search to show related images, videos: Details inside

Google’s AI-powered search to show related images, videos: Details inside1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) is getting an upgrade with the inclusion of images and videos, allowing for a richer multimedia experience. Google is working on expediting the appearance of the summary box and enhancing contextual information.
Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE_ is receiving a significant enhancement: the inclusion of images and videos. For users who have activated the AI-based SGE feature within Search Labs, the summary box at the top of search results will now show a richer multimedia experience.