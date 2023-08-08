Google’s AI-powered search to show related images, videos: Details inside

Effective presentation and contextualization of links remain imperative for SGE's success. Google has introduced a feature to display publication dates alongside the three articles featured in the summary box, aiding users in gauging the recency of information from these web pages. Additionally, there have been indications of experimentation with in-line links within the AI-generated summary, although this aspect seems to be in a testing phase. Striking the right equilibrium between providing sought-after information and assisting users in discovering it themselves is a perennial challenge within the realm of Google Search.

