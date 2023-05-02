Google’s AI veteran calls it off, warns about misinformation crisis due to ChatGPT-like tools2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:23 PM IST
'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton has warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence and the risks the technology poses to humanity.
Geoffrey Hinton, known as the 'Godfather of Artificial Intelligence', has quit Google while warning of the potential dangers of AI technology. In an interview with New York Times, Hinton talked about the dangers of AI and how it could pose a risk to humanity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×