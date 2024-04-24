Google's upcoming Android 15 could introduce a significant new privacy feature designed to prevent unintentional leaks of personal information during screen sharing, according to a recent report. The feature, expected to debut in the second half of 2024, aims to obscure sensitive content on the screen, such as password fields or confidential notifications, when screen sharing is activated. Users may also have the option to disable these privacy measures if needed.

Android Police recently reported on a new toggle in the Developer options menu of the latest Android 15 Beta 1.1 release labeled "Disable screen share protections." The toggle’s description notes that it disables system protections for "sensitive app content" during screen sharing. However, this feature is currently inactive in the latest Android 15 beta.

The publication also identified a new API within the latest beta release, allowing apps with custom virtual views, WebView, and Jetpack Compose to interact with a sensitive content protection feature. This feature could let the operating system hide specific screen sections displaying sensitive information, such as passwords or email addresses.

It is unclear how Android 15 plans to determine which screen areas to obscure during screen sharing. However, this feature could play a vital role in protecting users from scammers who trick people into sharing their screens to gain access to passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), or two-factor authentication codes.

Currently, the new privacy feature is disabled in Android 15 Beta 1.1, making it unavailable for users who have installed the first public beta on their Pixel devices. It is possible the feature could be enabled in a future beta release, such as Android 15 Beta 2, or may be officially announced during Google I/O in May before it is rolled out to beta testers.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Android 15 Beta 1.1 update works with a range of devices, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and more. Users have the option to install the update either by flashing the factory image or by performing an over-the-air (OTA) update directly on their device.

