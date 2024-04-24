Google's Android 15 aims to prevent screen sharing privacy risks with new feature: Report
Android 15 could include a privacy feature to prevent screen sharing from leaking sensitive information like passwords or confidential notifications. While currently disabled in the latest beta, this feature could help protect users from scams.
Google's upcoming Android 15 could introduce a significant new privacy feature designed to prevent unintentional leaks of personal information during screen sharing, according to a recent report. The feature, expected to debut in the second half of 2024, aims to obscure sensitive content on the screen, such as password fields or confidential notifications, when screen sharing is activated. Users may also have the option to disable these privacy measures if needed.