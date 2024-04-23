Google's Android 15 Beta 1.1 addresses NFC problems and developer options crashes: Details
Google's Android 15 Beta 1.1 update addresses various bugs, focusing on NFC issues and enhancing stability. It includes the April 2024 security patch and is compatible with Pixel 6 through Pixel 8 series devices. The update streamlines installation and improves performance.
Google has introduced the Android 15 Beta 1.1 update, a subsequent release following the recent milestone unveiled just a fortnight ago. This update is tailored to address various reported bugs and to refine user experience in anticipation of the official Android 15 launch.