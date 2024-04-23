Google's Android 15 Beta 1.1 update addresses various bugs, focusing on NFC issues and enhancing stability. It includes the April 2024 security patch and is compatible with Pixel 6 through Pixel 8 series devices. The update streamlines installation and improves performance.

Google has introduced the Android 15 Beta 1.1 update, a subsequent release following the recent milestone unveiled just a fortnight ago. This update is tailored to address various reported bugs and to refine user experience in anticipation of the official Android 15 launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dubbed as version AP31.240322.023, the update comes bundled with the April 2024 security patch. According to 9to5google, the update is compatible with a variety of devices, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and others. Users can install the update either by using the factory image or through an over-the-air (OTA) update directly on their devices.

As per the report, a primary focus of this update is remedying issues pertaining to NFC (Near Field Communication). Several users had encountered problems with NFC affecting wallet apps and other NFC-dependent system functions. Google has responded by rectifying multiple NFC-related issues, ensuring smoother operation for users reliant on this feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the update addresses an occasional crash in the Developer Options settings screen. Google has also resolved an issue hindering some devices from updating properly to Beta 1. These enhancements are aimed at bolstering the stability and performance of the operating system, delivering a more seamless user experience.

Another noteworthy fix in the update pertains to resolving a text clipping issue during printing. This fix ensures that text displays correctly when users attempt to print documents from their devices, thereby enhancing overall usability.

Moreover, devices participating in the Android Beta for Pixel program will receive the OTA update to Beta 1.1 automatically. Google also offers factory images for manual installation for those who prefer it. Regardless of the chosen method, the update process is simplified, ensuring users can access the latest bug fixes and security improvements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

