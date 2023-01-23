Google’s big India opportunity faces a challenge3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:00 PM IST
- A ruling by India’s Supreme Court will force tech giant to make changes in the largest market for its Android operating system
India wants to tame big tech’s dominance and it has its antitrust sights on Google. The giant company will be a tough nut to crack.
