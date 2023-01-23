Google’s big India opportunity faces a challenge

India has 600 million Android users, the most in the world, with another 200 million to 300 million expected by 2027, according to Counterpoint Research, making the government’s push pivotal. Unlike in China and Europe, India’s population is still growing and quite young. However, Europe’s precedent shows the difficulty of actually inflicting any serious harm to Google’s dominant position and turbocharging vibrant competition, at least in the near-term. The impact of the ruling on the region’s competitive climate is still to be seen as most smartphone makers need to offer Google’s products to remain competitive, and no strong alternatives have yet emerged.

