Google’s bottom line is now top of mind

The company swears that the influx of people will slow; Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday’s earnings call that head count additions “will be significantly lower" in the fourth quarter. But the slumping global economy will continue to affect the advertising market that remains the company’s lifeblood, even with the cushion provided by its growing cloud computing operation. Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler noted on the Tuesday call that some of the recent search ad weakness was the result of lower spending in financial services categories such as lending, mortgage and crypto, three areas unlikely to turn around soon.