Google’s bottom line is now top of mind
Core search business feels weight of advertising slowdown while hiring growth hasn’t abated
Google’s no stranger to spending, but the company picked a bad time to stop watching its bills.
Third-quarter results Tuesday afternoon from parent company Alphabet Inc. finally showed the weight of the sharp global downturn in online advertising. Total ad revenue rose only 3% year-over-year to about $54.5 billion, while ad revenue from the company’s YouTube unit fell for the first time ever—slipping 2% year-over-year to about $7.1 billion. Both also missed Wall Street’s projections. The search ad segment that has been an area of strength for the company during an otherwise tough year for its rivals also grew revenue just 4% year-over-year after averaging 29% growth over the preceding four quarters.
The stock fell more than 6% in after-hours trades following the report Tuesday. The ad weakness might seem unsurprising given disappointing results reported last week by Snapchat-parent Snap Inc., but Google had shown a remarkable resilience to the slowdown to date thanks mostly to strength in search. That has buoyed investors as well: Before Tuesday’s after-hours drop, Alphabet’s share price had fallen only 28% so far this year, matching the Nasdaq and falling less than half as much as Facebook-parent Meta Platforms.
Pressure on the bottom line isn’t helping. Google remains highly profitable, but operating income slid 19% year over year to $17.1 billion. That was 13% below analysts’ consensus forecasts—the widest margin by which Alphabet has missed that number in more than three years, according to FactSet. A jump in expenses brought operating margins for the quarter to just under 25% compared with an average of nearly 30% over the preceding four quarters.
And despite reports of tech giants cutting back on hiring as they face a tougher global economy, the recruiters at Google stayed as busy as ever; the company added 12,765 workers to its rolls in the third quarter. Even backing out the 2,600 workers added by the acquisition of Mandiant leaves head count growth above 10,000 for the quarter , a level the company has only hit once before.
The company swears that the influx of people will slow; Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday’s earnings call that head count additions “will be significantly lower" in the fourth quarter. But the slumping global economy will continue to affect the advertising market that remains the company’s lifeblood, even with the cushion provided by its growing cloud computing operation. Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler noted on the Tuesday call that some of the recent search ad weakness was the result of lower spending in financial services categories such as lending, mortgage and crypto, three areas unlikely to turn around soon.
The company now has a lot more bodies to count those diminishing clicks.