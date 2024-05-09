Google's CEO Sundar Pichai unfazed by AI challenges, sets future goals: Report
Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO, discusses AI focus, errors in Gemini's image generation feature. He responded to criticism on leadership style and engineer firings at Google due to cloud contract protest.
Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai in an interview with The Circuit said that artificial intelligence has been a key focus for the tech giant since 2016 despite missing the big chatbot moment, Pichai seemed unperturbed.