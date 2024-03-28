Google's Circle to Search will start rolling out to more Android phones and tablets. Check if your device is on the list
Google expands Circle to Search feature to more Android devices including Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Users will soon be able to translate text on their screen by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar.
Google has announced that its Circle to Search feature is now rolling out to more Android devices, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a. The AI-powered Circle to Search feature was announced during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and was later added to the Pixel 8 series in the same month.