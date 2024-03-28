Google has announced that its Circle to Search feature is now rolling out to more Android devices, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a. The AI-powered Circle to Search feature was announced during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and was later added to the Pixel 8 series in the same month.

Google also announced that Circle to Search will soon allow users to translate anything that's on their screen. Without giving further details on how the feature will work, the company said that users will be able to translate text by simply long-pressing the home button or navigation bar and tapping the translate icon.

What is Circle to Search?

Circle to Search is an upgrade to Google's multisearch tool, which allows users to search text and images at the same time within the Google app. The latest feature goes a step further by allowing users to understand concepts, ideas or themes from the information they see on the web.

To activate Circle to Search in any app, users will need to long-press the home button or navigation bar on their Pixel or Samsung device and then select their preferred gesture to highlight the searchable portion.

Google has listed several use cases for how the new Circle to Search feature can be used. For example, the new feature can help users identify the different items worn by an artist by simply circling, highlighting, doodling or tapping on the desired part of the image.

Which devices are getting the Circle to Search update?

While Google's official blog post stated that Circle to Search is coming to more Android phones, including foldables, and tablets, it did not specify the names of these devices. However, a report from 9to5Google has revealed the names of the devices that will get the Circle to Search feature.

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 series

