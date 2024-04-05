Active Stocks
Google's Circle to Search update now offers 'Instant in-line translations' for select smartphones: How it works
Google's Circle to Search update now offers ‘Instant in-line translations’ for select smartphones: How it works

Livemint

New update from Google introduces instant in-line translations within Circle to Search feature for supported smartphones. Users can translate text on the screen with a tap, offering added convenience and improved user experience.

Google's AI-backed Circle to Search is now available on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 devices globally.
Google's AI-backed Circle to Search is now available on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 devices globally.

Google has rolled out an update to its Circle to Search feature, enhancing it with instant in-line translations for text on select smartphones. The new functionality is available on devices supporting Circle to Search, including Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel 6, and newer Google branded smartphones.

Reported by journalist Mishaal Rahman via X (formerly Twitter), the update introduces a translate button located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Users can access this feature by invoking the Circle to Search interface, which displays a bluish animation above the Google search bar along with microphone and lens icons. Once activated, tapping the translate button instantly translates all text on the screen. Additionally, users have the option to change the translation languages from the bottom of the screen.

The rollout of this new capability is currently underway and is expected to reach users gradually over the next few weeks. Notably, those without access to Circle to Search can still utilize in-line translations through Google Lens. This built-in feature offers instant translations for images captured within Google Lens and screenshots taken on the device. 

However, Circle to Search provides the added convenience of performing translations without exiting the current app, enhancing the overall user experience.

Circle to Search represents a significant enhancement to Google's multi search functionality, enabling users to simultaneously search for text and images within the Google app. This latest addition takes it a notch higher by enabling users to grasp concepts, ideas, or themes from the content they encounter on the web.

A report from 9to5Google has unveiled the models slated to receive the Circle to Search feature:

  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series

 

 

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 09:48 AM IST
