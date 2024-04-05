Google has rolled out an update to its Circle to Search feature, enhancing it with instant in-line translations for text on select smartphones. The new functionality is available on devices supporting Circle to Search, including Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel 6, and newer Google branded smartphones.

Reported by journalist Mishaal Rahman via X (formerly Twitter), the update introduces a translate button located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Users can access this feature by invoking the Circle to Search interface, which displays a bluish animation above the Google search bar along with microphone and lens icons. Once activated, tapping the translate button instantly translates all text on the screen. Additionally, users have the option to change the translation languages from the bottom of the screen.

The rollout of this new capability is currently underway and is expected to reach users gradually over the next few weeks. Notably, those without access to Circle to Search can still utilize in-line translations through Google Lens. This built-in feature offers instant translations for images captured within Google Lens and screenshots taken on the device.

However, Circle to Search provides the added convenience of performing translations without exiting the current app, enhancing the overall user experience.

Circle to Search represents a significant enhancement to Google's multi search functionality, enabling users to simultaneously search for text and images within the Google app. This latest addition takes it a notch higher by enabling users to grasp concepts, ideas, or themes from the content they encounter on the web.

A report from 9to5Google has unveiled the models slated to receive the Circle to Search feature:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 series

