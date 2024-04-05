Google's Circle to Search update now offers ‘Instant in-line translations’ for select smartphones: How it works
New update from Google introduces instant in-line translations within Circle to Search feature for supported smartphones. Users can translate text on the screen with a tap, offering added convenience and improved user experience.
Google has rolled out an update to its Circle to Search feature, enhancing it with instant in-line translations for text on select smartphones. The new functionality is available on devices supporting Circle to Search, including Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel 6, and newer Google branded smartphones.