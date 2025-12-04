Google's December Pixel update is packed with fixes. Check eligible devices and what's updated

Google has begun rolling out its December 2025 Pixel update earlier this week, delivering major fixes for display issues, battery errors, Bluetooth connectivity, system stability and UI glitches across Pixel phones, tablets and foldables. Here's everything updated and fixed.

Updated4 Dec 2025, 06:54 AM IST
Google has started releasing its December 2025 software update earlier this week for all supported Pixel devices running Android 16, delivering a comprehensive set of improvements across system performance, connectivity, display behaviour and user interface stability.
The company confirmed the rollout in an official post on its Pixel support page, noting that the update will reach users gradually over the coming week, depending on carrier approvals and regional availability.

Rollout begins globally with region-specific builds

A wide range of Pixel devices, from the Pixel 6 series to the latest Pixel 10 models and foldables, are now eligible for the December update. Most devices worldwide are receiving the firmware version BP4A.251205.006, while the EMEA region is being served the A1 build, Japan is receiving the C1 variant and Verizon customers in the United States are getting the B1 build. Google has advised users to check for updates manually if the notification has not yet appeared, as the staggered rollout may take several days to reach all devices.

View full Image
The patch offers a substantial list of bug fixes aimed at improving day-to-day reliability. Several display-related problems, particularly on the Pixel 10 family, have been addressed.

Display, battery and Bluetooth improvements headline the update

The patch offers a substantial list of bug fixes aimed at improving day-to-day reliability. Several display-related problems, particularly on the Pixel 10 family, have been addressed. These include issues causing the screen to flash, freeze, turn black or become unusually dim until toggled off and on. Foldable models also benefit from a specific fix where the inner display could flicker or turn black when launching certain games.

Battery-related improvements include correcting errors where the battery icon would show a blank space or a question mark, as well as resolving conditions where the 80% charge limit setting behaved incorrectly. Bluetooth stability has also been enhanced, with a fix for intermittent pairing issues affecting certain accessories.

System-wide stability and UI fixes

Google has strengthened system reliability with fixes targeting memory management, Picture-in-Picture behaviour and general performance under certain conditions. Sensor-related stability problems caused by memory allocation failures have also been addressed. Additionally, emergency calling reliability has been improved for the Pixel 6 series, resolving intermittent failures reported by some users.

Also Read | How to share files from Pixel to iPhone using Apple’s AirDrop: A complete guide

User interface enhancements include fixes for keyboard flickering, gesture navigation freezes, absent notification sounds, overlapping UI elements, Quick Settings panel inconsistencies and issues that caused the System UI to crash when interacting with certain notification prompts. Google has also improved transitions and animations throughout the system for smoother performance.

Camera, audio and Wi-Fi refinements

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 families receive improvements to camera stability, addressing crashes occurring in specific conditions. Audio reliability has also been refined for the same set of devices. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi performance and connection stability have been improved for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a.

Also Read | Google Pixel October update: Android 16 fixes THESE bugs – Eligible devices

Eligible devices

Google notes that not all fixes apply to every device. The company lists applicability as follows:
Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL
Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold
Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a

Key Takeaways
  • The December update includes extensive bug fixes and improvements for Pixel devices.
  • Users should check their devices manually for the update due to staggered rollout.
  • Specific improvements address display, battery, Bluetooth, and camera stability across various Pixel models.

Google's December Pixel update is packed with fixes. Check eligible devices and what's updated
