OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Google's dynamic colour themes now coming to more Android 12 smartphones
Listen to this article

One of Android 12's marquee new features has been the Material You dynamic theme and while it's still a Pixel exclusive, Google has now revealed that it's coming to a growing list of Android devices.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme and Tecno phones will get the new option soon but no concrete timeline was provided.

Google also showcased a preview of various Android phones running Gmail with the new color theming option.

Android Product Manager Rohan Shah also revealed that Google is working with more OEMs to ensure that key design APIs such as dynamic color are working consistently across the Android ecosystem.

A recent report had suggested that Material You-style dynamic themes may soon become a prerequisite for all phones launching with Android 12. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout