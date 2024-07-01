Google's early showdown: Pixel 9 launch on August 13 to rival Apple's iPhone 16 - what to expect
Google has moved its Made by Google event to August 13, aiming to preempt Apple's iPhone 16 launch and control leaks about the Pixel 9. Expected upgrades include AI features, a Tensor G4 chip, adaptive touch, enhanced connectivity, and advanced camera capabilities across the Pixel 9 series.
American tech giant Google has announced a surprising shift in its schedule for the annual Made by Google event, traditionally held in October. This year, the event will occur on August 13 at Google's Mountain View headquarters. The adjustment in timing is believed to be a strategic move to preempt Apple's expected iPhone 16 release in September and to minimize leaks about the highly anticipated Pixel 9 devices.