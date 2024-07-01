American tech giant Google has announced a surprising shift in its schedule for the annual Made by Google event, traditionally held in October. This year, the event will occur on August 13 at Google's Mountain View headquarters. The adjustment in timing is believed to be a strategic move to preempt Apple's expected iPhone 16 release in September and to minimize leaks about the highly anticipated Pixel 9 devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event's teaser, titled "AI...meet IX," offers a glimpse of the forthcoming Google Pixel IX and suggests significant new AI features. The teaser video, shared on YouTube, briefly showcases the Pixel IX against a dark backdrop. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Google's decision to advance the event likely aims to sidestep competition with Apple's iPhone 16 and to control the narrative around the Pixel 9 amid ongoing leaks.

Despite efforts to maintain secrecy, details about the Pixel 9 have surfaced online. Google seems committed to unveiling the device officially, similar to its approach with the Pixel 8a, which was released earlier than expected before the Google I/O event.

The Made by Google event will commence with a keynote at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST), followed by a hands-on product experience for attendees. This year's event is anticipated to highlight Google's advancements in AI, a domain where the company has been a significant player. Recently, Google introduced its AI chatbot, Gemini, and has been integrating AI across its product lineup.

Pixel 9 Series to Debut on August 13: What to Expect At the event, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 series. Following the Pixel 8a launch, the Pixel 9 lineup is set for a global release on August 13. While the exact number of devices in the Pixel 9 series remains unspecified, rumors suggest the lineup may include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, a new Pixel Pro variant, and possibly a Pixel Fold, potentially named Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Google Pixel 9 series is rumored to feature substantial upgrades in design, performance, and functionality. The Pixel 9 Pro models might be available in two sizes: a 6.1-inch standard model and a 6.7-inch XL model, both equipped with OLED displays offering high refresh rates. These displays are anticipated to provide vibrant and smooth visuals with excellent color accuracy. The new design is rumored to include a reduced camera bar in a vertical pill shape on the back.

An expected feature is Adaptive Touch, which aims to improve how responsive the screen is under different environmental conditions and with various screen protectors. The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to be available in colors such as black, white, green, and pink.

The Pixel 9 series will run on Google's custom Tensor G4 chip, co-developed with Samsung. This chip is anticipated to offer improved performance, better thermal efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities, representing a modest improvement from its predecessor. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro models are expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM, facilitating seamless multitasking and supporting AI-powered applications.

Regarding camera capabilities, it is expected that the Google Pixel 9 Pro models will sport a triple-lens configuration with advanced computational photography capabilities. Rumors suggest the inclusion of a sizable sensor on the camera module, enabling variable aperture to enhance performance in low-light conditions and creativity in photography. Enhanced AI functionalities such as the Magic Editor and innovative tools powered by Gemini Nano AI are anticipated to offer advanced options for editing both photos and videos.

Improved connectivity is also expected in the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, aiming to resolve previous issues. These devices are anticipated to feature enhanced modem capabilities and satellite connectivity, similar to the iPhone's satellite-enabled Emergency SOS, thereby improving reliability in remote locations. They will launch with Android 15, introducing fresh software enhancements and a more cohesive hardware-software interaction.

As the event approaches, excitement builds for what Google will reveal. The shift in timing not only avoids competition with Apple but also sets the stage for Google to showcase its latest innovations in AI and mobile technology.



