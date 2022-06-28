Google’s Earth observation data now available for companies, govts worldwide

It is this that Google says will help companies and governments around the world, which can now keep an eye on target forest regions or other sensitive areas – and act accordingly. A pilot access project has been live already, where SC Johnson, a US-based multinational consumer chemicals organization, has used Google Earth Engine to develop predictive models of mosquito populations around Earth. Such models used available mosquito breeding patterns, in combination with over one billion data points generated through Google Earth Engine, to predict which parts of the world might see the highest concentration of the disease vector in upcoming times.