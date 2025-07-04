Google’s EU search results could soon feature competitors first to avoid DMA fines: Report

Google plans to revamp its European search results to enhance visibility for competitors' services, aligning with the EU's Digital Markets Act. Changes include a new box featuring rival sites and direct links to travel and shopping providers to address regulatory concerns about market dominance.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated4 Jul 2025, 11:03 PM IST
Google could propose a major overhaul of its European search results by giving greater visibility to competitors’ shopping and travel services.
Google could propose a major overhaul of its European search results by giving greater visibility to competitors’ shopping and travel services.(REUTERS)

Alphabet Inc.’s Google could propose a major overhaul of its European search results by giving greater visibility to competitors’ shopping and travel services, in a move aimed at aligning with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), according to a Bloomberg report.

As part of the proposed changes, Google intends to introduce a prominent box at the top of its search pages, displaying ranked offerings from rival price-comparison websites. This box will likely allow users to either proceed directly to third-party sites, such as Expedia or Booking.com or click on individual listings that lead to hotel or airline pages, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the plans are yet to be made public, reported Bloomberg.

Importantly, the most relevant site, as determined by Google’s ranking algorithm, could be featured in the box, while a drop-down menu will offer links to other platforms, including Google’s own comparison tools. In an alternative version of the interface, the company would show a basic list of direct links to shopping or travel providers beneath the main results.

The proposed revamp is Google’s latest attempt to placate EU regulators after the European Commission warned the tech giant in March that it was at risk of violating the DMA by favouring its own services, such as Google Flights, over those of its competitors. The Commission’s concern stems from longstanding complaints that the firm uses its market dominance to suppress competition.

Last year, Google lost a legal battle over a €2.4 billion fine levied by the EU for similar behaviour related to its shopping services, a case that has come to symbolise Brussels' tougher stance on digital monopolies.

The DMA, which took effect in 2024, aims to prevent dominant tech firms from abusing their position. It prohibits companies from giving preferential treatment to their own services and restricts the merging of personal data across platforms. Violations can result in fines of up to 10 per cent of global annual revenue, or 20 per cent for repeat offences.

Also Read | This is how Google plans to tackle threat of a massive EU fine

Google has previously attempted to address the EU’s concerns by expanding the number of visible comparison site links within its results for users in the bloc. However, critics argue that the company’s own services still occupy prime positions, often ahead of its competitors.

The proposed adjustments come amid a broader crackdown by Brussels on major US tech firms. Apple was recently fined €500 million over alleged anti-competitive practices in its App Store, while Meta Platforms was penalised €200 million for its “consent-or-pay” approach to advertising on Instagram and Facebook.

The EU’s assertive regulatory campaign has drawn criticism from the United States. Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the National Security Council, described the fines as a “novel form of economic extortion,” signalling rising diplomatic tensions during delicate trade negotiations. Former President Donald Trump had previously threatened broad tariffs on US trading partners, adding to the strain.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

