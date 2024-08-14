Google’s future siege? U.S Court explores breaking up company after landmark ruling
Google may face a breakup after a court ruling found it monopolized the online search market. The DOJ is considering forcing Google to share data, sell key assets, or separate Android from Google.
Alphabet-owned Google is reportedly facing the possibility of being broken up, as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) evaluates its options following a recent court ruling. The ruling, delivered last week, found that Google had unlawfully monopolized the online search market, spending billions to ensure its dominance as the world's go-to search engine. This decision marks a significant victory for federal authorities in their ongoing efforts to curb the power of Big Tech.