Google may face a breakup after a court ruling found it monopolized the online search market. The DOJ is considering forcing Google to share data, sell key assets, or separate Android from Google.

Alphabet-owned Google is reportedly facing the possibility of being broken up, as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) evaluates its options following a recent court ruling. The ruling, delivered last week, found that Google had unlawfully monopolized the online search market, spending billions to ensure its dominance as the world's go-to search engine. This decision marks a significant victory for federal authorities in their ongoing efforts to curb the power of Big Tech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the DOJ is exploring several potential actions in response to the court's decision. These options include compelling Google to share its vast troves of data with competitors, implementing safeguards to prevent it from gaining an unfair edge in artificial intelligence (AI) products, and even considering the divestiture of some of its key assets.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Among the most frequently discussed remedies is the possible separation of the Android operating system from Google. DOJ attorneys are also weighing the possibility of forcing Google to sell its AdWords search advertising program and even its Chrome web browser, according to individuals familiar with the matter, adds the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report highlights that a spokesperson for the Justice Department confirmed that the agency is carefully reviewing the court's ruling and will determine the appropriate course of action in line with the legal framework governing antitrust remedies. However, the spokesperson emphasized that no decisions have been made at this time.

This development is part of a broader trend of federal antitrust regulators taking on major tech companies. In the past four years, the DOJ has initiated legal actions against Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Apple, accusing them of maintaining illegal monopolies. The case against Google is reminiscent of the DOJ's 2004 settlement with Microsoft, which addressed similar concerns regarding the forced bundling of the Internet Explorer web browser with its Windows operating system.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}