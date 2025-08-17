Google's Gemini AI is training on your personal conversations by default. Here's how you can turn if off

Artificial Intelligence chatbots have seriously taken off since ChatGPT became a viral sensation back in late 2022. While ChatGPT remains the most popular chatbot on the market, Google’s Gemini AI has caught up with some great new model launches in the last few months. What also helps Gemini’s case is that the chatbot is present across a number of Google services including Gmail and Calendar, making for easier integration.

Why is Google training Gemini on your conversations? Google by default uses your conversations with Gemini to train its upcoming AI models. Notably, large language models (LLMs) like Gemini are trained on massive datasets in order to learn patterns in language, reasoning and context. In one sense, modern LLMs are essentially pattern recognisers and while publicly available datasets can help the model learn some useful patterns, they are not enough for the model to handle natural queries better.

By training on user interactions, LLMs like Gemini understand what queries users ask most and how the model could adapt to deliver more useful content.

With users increasingly going to chatbots to ask questions about everything in their lives, from simple tax troubles to past emotional traumas, the thought of Google having access to this data for training its new AI model could be unsettling. But if you want to revoke Google’s access to train its AI model on your conversations, there’s a quick fix for that.

How to stop Gemini from training on your personal conversations? In order to stop Gemini from training on your personal conversations, you’ll need to turn off the ‘Gemini Apps Activity’ option by going to the settings page on the website or iOS/Android app. Google is soon going to change the name of this setting to “Keep activity” after a new update, but the process to turn it off will remain the same.

Stopping Gemini Activity on Desktop: - Visit Gemini.Google.com on your browser and sign in to your Google account

- Click on the three-bar menu on the left-hand side of the page and tap on Settings and help

- Tap on Activity and you will be taken to a new settings page

- Click on the Turn off option next to Gemini activity to stop the chatbot from training on your conversations

- For even more privacy, you can delete past Gemini activity to remove data the chatbot collected before you disabled the feature

- Google will continue to store your Gemini activity for 72 hours before deleting it from its servers. Moreover, if you have multiple Google accounts from which you use Gemini, make sure to repeat the process for each one in order to stop Gemini from training on your conversations.

Gemini app activity settings

Stopping Gemini Activity on Mobile: - Open the Gemini app on your phone

- Tap on the accounts option in the top-right corner and click on Gemini apps activity

- Follow the same process to turn off Gemini app activity and delete previous activity if needed