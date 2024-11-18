Google's Gemini AI sends disturbing response, tells user to ‘please die’
Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot, has come under scrutiny after responding to a student with harmful remarks. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about AI safety measures, prompting Google to acknowledge the issue and assure that corrective actions will be implemented.
