Google's Gemini could power generative AI features on iPhone 16. Here's what we know

Apple may be planning on bringing a slew of generative AI features to the upcoming iPhone 16, powered by Google's Gemini AI chatbot.

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook walks at the Apple Fifth Avenue store as customers queue to buy Apple's Vision Pro headset, in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
Apple and Google are actively negotiating the use of Gemini to power some of the generative AI features coming to iPhones this year, according to a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman. The deal with Apple could be a game-changer for Google's Gemini chatbot which has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the last month or so.

The report also states that Apple has also held agreements with OpenAI and is considering using the San Francisco-based startup's AI model as well. 

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST
