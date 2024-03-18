Apple and Google are actively negotiating the use of Gemini to power some of the generative AI features coming to iPhones this year, according to a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman. The deal with Apple could be a game-changer for Google's Gemini chatbot which has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the last month or so.

The report also states that Apple has also held agreements with OpenAI and is considering using the San Francisco-based startup's AI model as well.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!