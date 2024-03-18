Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google's Gemini could power generative AI features on iPhone 16. Here's what we know

Google's Gemini could power generative AI features on iPhone 16. Here's what we know

Livemint

Apple may be planning on bringing a slew of generative AI features to the upcoming iPhone 16, powered by Google's Gemini AI chatbot.

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook walks at the Apple Fifth Avenue store as customers queue to buy Apple's Vision Pro headset, in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Apple and Google are actively negotiating the use of Gemini to power some of the generative AI features coming to iPhones this year, according to a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman. The deal with Apple could be a game-changer for Google's Gemini chatbot which has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the last month or so.

The report also states that Apple has also held agreements with OpenAI and is considering using the San Francisco-based startup's AI model as well.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.