Google’s latest doodle captures the spirit of the New Year 2026: Here's how

Google has welcomed 2026 with a brand-new Doodle that captures the spirit of fresh starts and quiet optimism traditionally associated with New Year’s Day. The illustration, which appears on the search engine’s homepage, features a clean notebook marked “2026”, accompanied by a pen and a cup of coffee, and seems to symbolise reflection, planning and renewed motivation.

Clicking on the Doodle takes users to an overview page explaining the global significance of January 1 and how it is observed across different cultures.

A symbol of renewal and reflection The 2026 Doodle highlights New Year’s Day as a moment of transition, when people around the world pause to reflect on the year gone by and look ahead with hope. The imagery of a blank notebook seems to reinforce the idea of starting afresh, setting goals and embracing new opportunities.

According to the Google overview, January 1 marks the beginning of the calendar year in the Gregorian system and is widely associated with resolutions, celebrations and togetherness.

How New Year’s day is celebrated Across many countries, New Year’s Day is marked by festive gatherings, fireworks, countdowns and symbolic traditions such as making resolutions or sharing meals with family and friends. Customs vary by region, but the underlying theme of renewal remains universal.

In India, New Year’s Day is observed as a restricted holiday. While banks, government offices and postal services generally remain closed, many retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues operate with adjusted timings.