Google's move will cause ‘irreparable harm to the market’: Indian startups' plea to CCI on app delisting row
Indian startups urge antitrust watchdog to make Google reinstate apps delisted for policy reasons, claiming the move is anti-competitive and will harm the market. Google delisted around 200 Indian apps for policy reasons while reinstating only 15.
Indian startups have now approached the country's top antitrust regulator to force Google to reinstate the apps it removed on Friday for policy reasons. Google had removed around 200 Indian apps, including Naukri, 99acres, Bharat Matrimony and Kuku FM, and the tech giant later reinstated only around 15 of them.