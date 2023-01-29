Google’s new AI tool turns text into Music: Details2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:46 PM IST
- Google' MusicLM was trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music to learn to generate coherent songs for descriptions.
Researchers at Google have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can turn text into Music. Called MusicLM, the model is capable of generating high-fidelity music from text descriptions such as "a calming violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff".
