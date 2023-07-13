Google's new note-taking AI app is here. Here's why NotebookLM is important and you should use2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Google has released a new AI-based notes app called NotebookLM, aimed at helping people learn faster. The app uses a powerful language model to analyze and summarize content, generate ideas, and answer questions. It is currently only available for Google Docs and limited to users in the US.
Google has unveiled a new personalised AI-based note-taking app called NotebookLM to help people learn faster. The new app was first announced at the Google I/O event in May this year under the name Project Tailwind and is currently an experimental product from Google Labs.
