Google’s new tech means video calls may not be the death of us after all
SummaryGoogle and HP are betting that Project Starline will usher in a new era of 3-D communications that doesn’t require a headset or glasses.
Google and HP are scheduled to release this year a 3-D video communications platform that works without requiring users to wear glasses or a headset, an effort to infuse virtual meetings with a greater sense that people are together in the same space.
