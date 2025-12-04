Google’s new Workspace Studio helps you automate emails, meetings and daily tasks: How it works

Google has announced the general availability of Google Workspace Studio, a new tool that allows users to design, manage, and share AI agents inside Google Workspace, without writing any code. The company says the feature is powered by Gemini 3 and aims to make automation simple, flexible, and accessible to all employees.

How does the Google Workspace Studio work? In a blog post released on Thursday, Google said its goal is to help people save time spent on routine tasks such as sorting emails, arranging meetings, and following up on action items. Traditional automation tools, the company noted, often required technical skills and were too rigid for the average user.

Workspace Studio changes that by allowing anyone to build custom agents in minutes using natural language. Users can describe what they want to automate, or choose from ready-made templates. The AI then creates the workflow instantly.

Capabilities of AI agents Google says the new agents are more capable than earlier rule-based systems. With Gemini’s reasoning and multimodal abilities, they can analyse sentiment, generate content, prioritise tasks, send smart alerts, and adapt to new information.

The company shared an example from Kärcher, a global cleaning solutions brand, which worked with partner Zoi to test the tool early. Kärcher created a virtual team of agents to help assess new feature ideas. One agent reviews the concept, another checks technical feasibility, a third drafts a user flow, and a final agent creates a complete user story. This process reportedly cut drafting time by 90%.

Who can use the new AI tool According to Google, businesses in its Gemini Alpha programme have already used these agents to complete more than 20 million tasks in the past month. These include both simple actions, like automated reminders and more sensitive work such as reviewing legal notices and managing travel approvals.

Google emphasises that employees who understand a problem best can now build the solution themselves. For example, a user can set an agent to label emails that include questions and notify them in Google Chat. Agents can also extract details from messages and attachments, including dates, action points, and invoice information.

Integrated with key apps and business tools Workspace Studio agents are built to work across Gmail, Drive, Chat and other Workspace apps, so they can understand a user’s context and follow company policies. Users can also check an agent’s activity directly inside the side panel of supported apps.

For wider workflows, agents can connect to third-party platforms such as Jira, Salesforce, Asana, and Mailchimp. More advanced teams can create custom steps through Apps Script and link internal systems or models built on Vertex AI.

Rollout begins for business customers Workspace Studio will be available to business customers in the coming weeks. Once enabled, users can start by exploring templates or typing instructions into the prompt bar.